Chandan Mitra, veteran journalist & ex-Rajya Sabha member, passes away

Chandan Mitra, editor and former Rajya Sabha member, died late Wednesday evening.

He was 65 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Mitra’s son, Kushan Mitra, tweeted about his father’s demise on Thursday morning: “Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while”.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Shri Chandan Mitra was an outstanding journalist and his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. His understanding of Hindi heartland and its history was profound. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to his family and those close to him, tweeting, “Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Mitra was the printer-publisher of The Pioneer but had resigned from the post in June this year.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed his anguish at Mitra’s passing away, tweeting, “Dr. Chandan Mitra was known for his deep knowledge, sharp writings and contributions towards journalism and politics. Deeply anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

Swapan Dasgupta, one of Mitra’s closest friends, tweeted a photo from their school trip in 1972, writing, “I lost my closest friend—editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra—this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave.”

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Dr Shashi Tharoor, who became Mitra’s close associate from their St Stephen’s days, tweeted, “Deeply saddened by this news. Chandan was my campaign manager in my successful race to be President of the St Stephen’s College Union Society, served in my Cabinet & succeeded me. We remained in touch over the years, ironically till I returned to Delhi& politics separated us. RIP”.

Mitra was nominated a Rajya Sabha member in 2003 and then in 2010, he was elected for another term in the Rajya Sabha as a BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, he joined Trinamul Congress.

In his illustrious journalistic career, he had worked with The Statesman, The Times of India, The Sunday Observer, the Hindustan Times.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Shri Chandan Mitra. He will be remembered for his contribution to the world of journalism and politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Tributes poured in from several Union ministers and his colleagues in various publications.