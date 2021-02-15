Search and rescue operations continued for the eighth day at the flash flood hit areas in district Chamoli on Monday. With the recovery of four bodies on Monday the toll mounted to 56. The devastating flash flood created ripples on 7 February in a remote part of Chamoli. Still, 148 people remain missing.

Three bodies were recovered from the Tapovan tunnel and one from Maithana. Extensive search operations have been going on at the Tapovan Tunnel since the last eight days. After using earthmovers for about one week, trucks were used for ferrying debris from the tunnel. So far 30 bodies have been identified. Uttarakhand Police have preserved the DNA samples of unidentified bodies of the Chamoli flash flood.

According to Chamoli Police a total of 56 family members have submitted their DNA samples for matching with the samples of unidentified bodies. Water level sensor and alarm system was installed for monitoring the flow of Rishiganga. After an artificial lake formed in the upstream of Rishiganaga, this monitoring gadget was stationed near Reni village.

The rescuers managed to clear debris till 135 Mts inside the Tapovan tunnel. Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman hosted a meeting of different agencies involved in the operation. In the meeting it was decided to use more machines for recovering bodies from Tapovan barrage site, intake tunnel, etc.