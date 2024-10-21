C’garh Governor calls for public support & respect for police on commemoration day

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the Police Commemoration Day Parade at the Fourth Battalion Chhattisgarh Armed Force camp in Mana Raipur.

Paying tribute to fallen soldiers, they laid wreaths at the Shaheed Smarak and expressed condolences to the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The families were presented with shawls, shriphal, and mementos as tokens of respect and support.

In his address, Governor Deka highlighted the crucial role of police personnel, urging the public to treat them with respect and kindness. He said, “The police carry immense responsibility, and it is essential for the public to adopt a humane attitude toward them. By showing respect, we not only support their duties but also contribute to their well-being.”

The Governor acknowledged the dedication of police forces in maintaining law and order, especially in Naxal-affected regions, commending their bravery and commitment.

Deka emphasised the need for coordination between police and local communities to tackle Naxalite activities effectively. He noted that the efforts of the police and armed forces have led to increased security and trust in affected areas, paving the way for the complete eradication of the Naxal problem.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also addressed the gathering, saluting the dedication of police and security forces. He remarked, “Police Commemoration Day reminds us of the valor and sacrifice of our police personnel who ensure law and order across the nation, facilitating development even in the most remote areas.” Sai highlighted the government’s support under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, noting that efforts to eliminate Naxalism are gaining momentum.

He expressed confidence in achieving the goal of completely eradicating Naxalism within the next two years.

Director General of Police Ashok Juneja emphasised the commitment of the police to crime prevention and justice. He assured that the sacrifices of the brave personnel would never be forgotten.

The event was attended by senior police officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Pingua, Arun Dev Gautam, Director General of Home Guard, Civil Defense, and Fire Services, and Himanshu Gupta, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, along with policemen and families of the fallen soldiers.