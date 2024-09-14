C’garh CM Sai announces Hindi-Medium MBBS courses from 2024-25 academic session

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced that all medical colleges in the state would begin offering MBBS courses in Hindi from the 2024-25 academic session.

The decision, revealed on Hindi Diwas, aims to make medical education more accessible, particularly for students from rural backgrounds who are more comfortable with Hindi as their medium of learning.

Accompanied by Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal at a press briefing, CM Sai stated that the state government is committed to promoting Hindi as a medium of instruction in medical education. The Health Department has been directed to ensure that textbooks in Hindi are made available to align with the new intake of students.

The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, expressed during a rally in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in February 2022, where he advocated for medical education in Hindi. In his Hindi Diwas address, CM Sai emphasized the importance of promoting Hindi across governance, administration, and education in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh currently has 10 government medical colleges, and CM Sai stressed that offering Hindi-medium MBBS courses would significantly benefit students from rural areas. He noted that learning in one’s mother tongue can foster a deeper understanding of complex medical subjects, ultimately leading to the production of more competent and skilled doctors.

CM Sai reiterated that this initiative is not just about linguistic accessibility but also about improving the overall quality of education. He stated that students who learn in their native language often develop a better grasp of the subject matter, which in turn enhances their professional competence. By introducing Hindi-medium courses, the state government aims to create a more inclusive academic environment that allows students from various backgrounds to excel in their medical studies.

Chief Minister Sai highlighted that this is only the beginning of a broader push towards the use of Hindi in professional education across the state. The government’s long-term goal is to implement this model across other disciplines, ensuring that no student is left behind due to language barriers. CM Sai assured the state’s commitment to fostering a more equitable and accessible education system, one rooted in regional languages while maintaining high academic standards.