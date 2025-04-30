Centre’s caste census move inspired by Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Claiming that his government pioneered the caste census in the country, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday claimed that the state government inspired the Centre to emulate the move and announce the enumeration of castes as a part of the upcoming national census.

In a statement released on his social media handle, Reddy credited Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for raising the demand for a nationwide caste census for the first time during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He claimed that Telangana was the first state to conduct the caste survey last year. After British India, this was the first time the caste-based survey was carried out.

The survey revealed OBCs constituted 56.32 per cent of the population, including those from the Muslim community. The state proposed 42 per cent reservation for OBCs in education, employment, and political representation. The Telangana unit of the Congress had also held protests at Jantar Mantar demanding that the Centre agree to its proposals.

The Chief Minister further said, “Finally, we have proved that what Telangana does today, India follows tomorrow. It is a proud moment that Shri Rahul Gandhi has shown how his vision has become a policy even while being in the Opposition. We are proud that the actions of the Telangana government for OBC empowerment have inspired the country, and India has agreed to also follow the actions of our state. We congratulate the central government for deciding to conduct a caste census as part of the next national census. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the Cabinet.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister slammed his predecessor and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao for spewing venom at the Congress government from his farmhouse. “He is hiding away in his farmhouse, drawing salary, allowances, vehicles and police protection amounting to Rs 65 lakh. Which law permits this? People ask, why is he hiding instead of serving?” said Reddy after the Leader of the Opposition labelled the Congress as villain number one in Telangana. He also claimed that he had reviewed arrangements and buses for organising the rally to mark 25 years of the formation of BRS, saying that it was democracy.