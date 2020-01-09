The centre government has removed the security cover of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam and DMK leader M K Stalin, officials said on Thursday.

Paneerselvam had smaller ‘Y+’ cover of central paramilitary commandos, while MK Stalin had a bigger ‘Z+’ protection.

Both the leaders were protected by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos.

The step was taken after a threat assessment review was made by the central security agencies and approved by the Union ministry.

However, the officials also said that the security cover will be taken off after the state police take over their security task.