Centre will provide all necessary support to Himachal: Nadda

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday visited his home state Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the huge damage caused by heavy rains, floods and landslides and assured that the Centre will provide all necessary support to the state.

In Shimla, accompanied by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, he visited the ancient Shiva Temple, Summerhill site, that was destroyed and 17 lives were lost due to heavy rains.

He also discussed relief, rescue and rehabilitation work with the local administration.

Nadda met the family members of the deceased in the temple tragedy.

“Our state is passing through a period of severe natural calamity and tragedy. Seeing the situation here, my heart is distressed and overwhelmed,” he said.

The situation in Himachal Pradesh is worrisome and the state has suffered huge losses in the last one month, he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also aware and worried.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur, all have worked for Himachal Pradesh with seriousness and have pledged full support in the hour of such crisis. All our MPs will give their entire MP fund for disaster management in Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

There should be no politics in this hour of crisis, he exhorted.

“All our leadership is engaged in the service of the public with full force. We have assured the Chief Minister that if any kind of financial help is needed, the Centre will not let any shortcomings come in the way. The central government will help Himachal Pradesh in every aspect and if any kind of problem arises, they can also apprise me as well,” he asserted.

The Central government will diligently work for the restoration of roads, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of buildings and to bring normal life back on track, assured Nadda.

“A team has come to Himachal Pradesh to assess the disaster and has prepared its report. The administration of Himachal Pradesh has also given us several suggestions, on which we will act,” he said.

Till now the state has received Rs 622 crore under the SDRF fund and Rs 2700 crore under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana, he said, adding that along with the National Highway, the Central Government is also committed to providing assistance to repair the state Highways.

Twenty teams of SDRF, two teams of ITBP, and 3 helicopter forces are helping in the relief work of Himachal and more than 1000 people have been rescued with the help of helicopters, he informed.

“A meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi was held on Saturday. Another installment of Rs 200 crore has been released to Himachal Pradesh under SDRF,” said Nadda.