Centre to take up technology-driven land survey/resurvey to expedite development

The Centre has urged the states to complete the integration of Aadhaar numbers with Records of Rights (RoRs) – a reform to help link land ownership with unique digital identity, eliminate impersonation, and ensure targeted delivery of benefits such as Agristack, PM-KISAN and crop insurance.

Inaugurating a two-day national workshop on survey/re-survey under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandrasekhar Pemmasani said reforms like resurvey, digitization, paperless offices, court case management, and Aadhaar integration will create a comprehensive and transparent land governance ecosystem.

Emphasising that proper surveys unlock the economic potential of land when the records match ground reality, banks can confidently extend credit, businessmen can invest with certainty and farmers can access agricultural support, the minister added.

He said that the Central government is committed to complete the long-pending task of providing clear, conclusive and current land records.

The Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) was conceived to transform land governance through digitization, integration and modernization with technology. “If we want fast highways, smart cities, safe housing, and sustainable agriculture, we must start from the ground, quite literally”, he was quoted as saying by an official press release.

Though substantial progress has been made under the DILRMP, a major pending component – survey and re-survey has so far been completed in only four per cent of villages as this task is a mass administrative, technological and public engagement exercise, the central minister added.

He said land is not just a physical asset in India. It is a symbol of identity, security, and dignity.

For nearly 90 per cent of our citizens, land and property represent their most valuable possession. Yet, inaccurate or outdated land records have long been the root cause of widespread disputes, delays in development, and denial of justice, he observed.

Our judicial statistics, the minister said, speak volumes as over 66 percent of civil cases in lower courts are related to land and property disputes.

Even in the Supreme Court, a quarter of all pending disputes are land-related. Therefore, he said, this is a challenge to the very idea of inclusive development.

Stating that earlier surveys were conducted over 100 years ago – between 1880 and 1915 – using tools like chains and cross-staffs, the minister said in many parts of the country, especially the North-Eastern states and Union Territories, original cadastral surveys were never even completed.

States that attempted surveys found that the process involved huge manpower for draft map publication, objection resolution and final notification, he said. “Many states have not carried out map-based subdivisions, or kept spatial records in sync with textual updates, making the current cadastral maps obsolete, our experience shows that without political will and strong coordination; surveys lose momentum and remain unfinished.

That is why the Government of India has resolved to take up a centrally coordinated exercise which will bring land records into the 21st century”, Chandrasekhar said.

Explaining further about the centrally sponsored programme, the Minister said it would be Technology driven – leveraging aerial surveys through drones and aircraft, at just 10 percent of the cost of traditional methods. It will also use AI, GIS and high accuracy equipment.

It would be co-operative with the states conducting ground-truthing and validations while the Centre provides policy, funding, and technological backbone. The programme will be implemented in five phases, starting with 3 lakh sq. km. of rural agricultural land, over a 2-year period with an outlay of rupees 3,000 crore for phase I.

He also informed that the Central Government is undertaking NAKSHA – a pioneering initiative for Urban and Peri-Urban Land Records. More than 150 urban local bodies are already being covered.

Urban land values are high, transactions are frequent, and high rise buildings are coming up. These are leading to more disputes and informal settlements.

Therefore, accurate records are critical for urban planning, affordable housing, and municipal revenue, Pemmasani stated.

The Department of Land Resources (DoLR) is encouraging the states to make their registration systems and Revenue Court Case Management system (RCCMS) online and paperless, adopt automated workflows, and enable anywhere access for citizens and officials, the minister said, adding that it will help to track and manage land-related court cases, bring accountability and reduce delays.