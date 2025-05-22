Centre to provide more electric buses to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi & Surat

The Centre on Thursday promised that about 4,500 electric buses will be provided to Bengaluru, 2,000 to Hyderabad, 2,800 to Delhi, 1,000 to Ahmedabad, and 600 to Surat under the current phase of the PM e-Drive Scheme.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy chaired a meeting on the rollout of electric buses under the PM e-Drive Scheme. The session focused on the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat, marking a strong step forward in advancing the government’s vision for clean and inclusive urban transport solutions across India.

“Thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is now taking bold strides toward sustainable urban mobility,” said Mr Kumaraswamy. “From Bengaluru to Delhi, cities are actively embracing electric buses to make public transport cleaner, smarter, and more efficient,” he said.

“We are not merely allocating electric buses—we are shaping the future of India’s transport system with innovation and environmental consciousness,” the Union minister added. “With close coordination between the Centre and states like Telangana, Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat, we are determined to deliver on the PM e-Drive promise.”

The PM e-Drive initiative aims to deploy 14,028 electric buses with a total financial outlay of ₹10,900 crore over two years from April 2024 to March 2026. The scheme represents one of the world’s largest national efforts to electrify public transport at scale.