Centre to launch nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign for pensioners

The Centre has notified the guidelines for the third nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) campaign for pensioners which will be held in 800 cities/districts from November 1-30.

Pensioners have to submit a Life Certificate every year in the month of November for continuation of pension.

The nationwide campaign will be coordinated by the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare in collaboration with various ministries, disbursing banks, pensioners’ welfare associations and other departments concerned.

The DLC 1.0 campaign was held in 37 cities in the month of November 2022, under which 35 lakh Central Government pensioners submitted DLC’s across India. The DLC Campaign 2.0 was held at 597 locations in 100 cities in November, 2023 under which 45.46 lakh Central Government Pensioners submitted their DLC’s. The DLC Campaign 3.0 will be the largest-ever campaign and seeks to achieve higher digital empowerment of pensioners with a saturation approach.

The DLC Campaign 3.0 will be monitored on the DLC campaign portal on a real-time basis. All pension disbursing banks will formulate the campaign plans.