Centre to fully support maize, soybean promotion in Chhattisgarh: Chouhan

In a bid to expedite the progress of the agricultural sector in the country, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday held a meeting with a high-level delegation from Chhattisgarh, including the state’s Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam, at Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi.

The meeting was part of a series of state-wise discussions initiated by Chouhan.

During the meeting, the discussions centered on promoting pulses, oilseeds, and horticulture in Chhattisgarh.

Various topics related to agriculture and farmers’ welfare were also covered.

Union Minister Chouhan emphasized the importance of farmers and the agriculture sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He assured that the central government would continue to provide all possible assistance to Chhattisgarh.

Mr Chouhan and Mr Netam also reviewed several schemes and programs of the Agriculture Ministry, including the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, and the Oil Palm Mission.

The Union Minister affirmed that the farmers of Chhattisgarh would not face any issues at the central level, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the central and state governments.

He reiterated the Centre’s policy to promote pulses and oilseeds, and identified significant opportunities for the promotion of maize and soybean in Chhattisgarh.

He assured that there would be an adequate supply of essential inputs like fertilizers and seeds for the Kharif season, and instructed concerned officials to ensure their availability.

The meeting also saw the presence of Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Secretary Sanjeev Chopra and senior officials from the Central and State Agriculture and Horticulture departments.