Centre tells states to shift from diesel generating sets to renewable sources of energy in coming five years

In a move to check air pollution in metropolitan cities, the Centre has asked all state Commissions to direct consumers to shift from Diesel Generating sets to renewable sources of energy in the coming five years.

The Union Power Ministry also allowed State Power Commissions to consider additional charges so as to invest in the infrastructure for ensuring the reliability of supply of the consumers. The Ministry also allowed State Power commissions to impose penalties in case the standards laid down are not met by the distribution company.

In a Draft notification issued here on Friday, the Union Power Ministry said that all consumers who are using the Diesel Generating sets as an essential backup power should endeavor to shift to cleaner technology including Renewable Energy with battery storage.

“Diesel Generators should stop functioning in five years from the date of the publication of this amendment or as per the timelines given by the State Commission for such replacement based on the reliability of supply by the distribution company in that city,” the Union Power Ministry said.

“In view of the increasing pollution level particularly in the metros and the large cities, Distribution Licensee shall ensure 24×7 uninterrupted power supply to all the consumers, so that there is no requirement of running the Diesel Generating sets,” the Union Power Ministry said.

The Ministry further said the State Commission should give the trajectory of System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) and System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) for the cities.

The Ministry has also asked state governments to simplify the process of giving temporary connections to the consumers within 24 hours for construction activities or any temporary usage. “It would avoid any use of DG sets for temporary activities in the area of the distribution licensee. The temporary connection would be given through a prepayment meter only,” the Ministry said.