As COVID-19 sweeps across the country, the Centre has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states/UTs free of cost.

More than 94.47 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next 3 days.

India recorded 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,06,65,148, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 34,87,229.

With 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,26,188. In the last 24 hours, 3,38,439 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,69,51,731.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh remain the worst affected states by the pandemic.