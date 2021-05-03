As India reels under the COVID-19 second wave, the Centre has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore vaccine doses to states/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,79,21,537doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 75 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses (75,71,873) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 59 lakh (59,70,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTS in the next 3 days.

India recorded 3,68,147 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 1,99,25,604, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s new single-day caseload showed a slight dip today compared to that of the previous day.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 34,13,642.