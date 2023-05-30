Centre simplifies heliport license process

The Central government has simplified the process for the grant of heliport license.

Now the applications for NOC or clearance to five external organisations can be routed through a single tab in the applicant’s eGCA profile.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grants heliport license/operational authorisation to the heliports at the surface level as well as at elevated/rooftop of the buildings in compliance with Aircraft Rules and the relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs).

Applicants desirous of obtaining a license/authorisation are required to submit an online application to DGCA through the eGCA portal.

Earlier, before submitting the online applications, applicants were required to apply to the following five organisations through online/ physical mode to obtain NOC/Clearance: Ministry of Home, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Airport Authority of India and Local Administration.

The process has now been simplified and a separate tab has been provided in the applicant’s eGCA profile. The applications for NOC/Clearance to five external organisations can be routed through this tab via the URL link/email of the respective organisations. This has simplified the process for the applicants, and they can now apply for NOC/clearances through a single window provided on the eGCA portal.

A press note said the Ministry of Civil Aviation has laid a special focus on ease of doing business.