Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray criticised the Centre on Wednesday for its decision of transferring probe into the 2018 Bhima Koregaon case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) without taking the state government into confidence. In the third and concluding part of his interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Thackeray also accused the BJP of “betraying” him and said his “Hindutva” ideology was different from that of BJP as he did not want an unstable “Hindu Rashtra” where governments are toppled and there is communal tension.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s “guide” and not remote controlling it, he said, adding that he will visit Delhi soon to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Referring to the Bhima Koregaon violence case, Thackeray said the Centre has all rights to step into the probe, but it should have taken the state government into confidence before handing over the investigation to NIA.

“I was surprised by the Centre’s decision. Doesn’t the Centre trust the state’s investigating agencies. Due to such incidents, there is a problem in Centre-state relations,” he said.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said the probe in the case was handed over to NIA when Pawar was demanding an inquiry into it by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“The Centre must have felt what is going on in our mind. It could have asked us what are we planning to do. Sharad Pawar expressed his views on the probe. Did we take any decision? The Centre should have sought information from us. It should have asked Pawar why he feels the case should be probed again,” he said.

The chief minister said he had spoken to Pawar and the latter wanted a “free and fair” probe in the case.

Social activist Gautam Navlakha and nine activists including Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj were arrested by the Pune police from different parts of India, for their role in Pune’s December 31, 2017, Elgar Parishad gathering that allegedly triggered the caste riots in Bhima-Koregaon the next day, on January 1, 2018, where one person died in the violence.

These activists are accused of having alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist and hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as to overthrow the elected government and booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was earlier being probed by the Pune Police, which claimed that provocative speeches at Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017, led to the violence, and Maoists were behind the conclave.

Thackeray said his “Hindutva” (ideology) was different from that of former ally BJP. “I don’t want an unstable Hindu Rashtra where governments are toppled and where there is communal tension. The Shiv Sena’s Hindutva remains the same… but that doesn’t come in between government functioning,” he said. He also said the decision on Ram temple was according to law of the land and Constitution.

Asked about Congress leader Ashok Chavan’s statement that the Shiv Sena gave in writing that the MVA government will function according to the Constitution, the chief minister said not just his party, but the Congress and NCP have also given that in writing. “That is called the ‘Common Minimum Programme’. The programme includes ‘thali’ (one-plate meal) for the poor at Rs 10, health check-up for Re one and farm loan waiver,” he said.

He also rejected criticism that the Shiv Sena had surrendered to the Congress and NCP. “What is surrender? Has the Congress given up its secularism? I have also not given up Hindutva. But, we are focusing on governance within the constitutional framework,” he said.

On his government being called a “khichdi sarkar”, Thackeray said, “So what…the poor need ‘khichdi’. Nobody gives them biryani.”

“I am the chief of my party. Sharad Pawar gives suggestions. He is experienced and I get guidance. The government is not remote-controlled by him,” Thackrey said. He also said the MVA government has a bright future and he sees no problem in the alliance continuing for long. “All three parties have understood each other’s limitations. If we do well within our limits, we can achieve our goal,” he said.