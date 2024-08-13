Centre pushes for fast-tracking fencing along Myanmar border to ward off illegal migration

The Union Home Ministry has intensified efforts to accelerate the construction of a border fence along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur, a move seen as crucial in curbing illegal immigration and enhancing national security.

This push comes in in the wake oif growing concerns over the influx of illegal migrants and the security challenges posed by the porous border.

In the assembly session, Manipur BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh revealed that the Home Ministry has called for an expedited survey and alignment of the 243 km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

The urgency of the matter was underscored by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who shared this information during a session on the floor of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The Indo-Myanmar border, which stretches 1,643 km, is shared by the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Nagaland (215 km), Manipur (398 km), and Mizoram (510 km).

The rugged terrain and dense forests along these borders have made them particularly vulnerable to illegal crossings, smuggling, and other transnational crimes.

In response, the Central Government has taken significant steps to identify and remove illegal migrants while also tightening control over the previously lax border movement.

The border fencing initiative, particularly in Manipur, is part of a broader strategy to prevent unauthorized entry and to bolster the security apparatus in the region.

The urgency of the fencing project has also been reinforced by the recent decision to transfer certain paramilitary units that were seen as hindering ongoing peace efforts.

The situation has been further complicated by concerns raised by civil bodies and organizations in neighboring Nagaland.

A coalition comprising the United Naga Council (UNC), Naga Women’s Union (NWU), All Naga Students Association Manipur (ANSAM), and Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights (NPM-HR) recently submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah.

The memorandum urged the repatriation of illegal migrants and fugitives from Myanmar, who have reportedly taken refuge in various parts of Manipur, particularly in Kamjong district.

The civil organizations highlighted a dire situation in Kamjong, where an estimated 5,457 illegal immigrants from Myanmar are being sheltered in eight Tangkhul villages, creating severe demographic imbalances.

The memorandum emphasized that these immigrants have outnumbered local residents, leading to the erosion of native customs and the rise of foreign cultural practices, further stressing the need for effective law enforcement to control escalating anti-social activities in the region.

The organizations also called for the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from the Indo-Myanmar border areas around Kamjong, citing the force’s involvement in activities that they believe exacerbate tensions rather than alleviate them.