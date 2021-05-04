The Government of India is leading the fight against the COVID19 pandemic in collaboration with the States and UT through a “Whole of Government” approach. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour).

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on 28th April. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.69 crore vaccine doses (16,69,97,410) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,94,75,507 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 75 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (75,24,903) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 48 lakh (48,41,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.