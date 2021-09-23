Centre to provide high speed broadband to all left out villages and geographical regions

Centre is planning a detailed roadmap to cover all left out villages and geographical regions under fiber-based rural broadband connectivity to ensure high-speed internet access all over the country.

In a workshop organized by the Department of Telecommunications, Minister of State for Telecommunication Rajeev Chandrasekhar laid out the objective of connecting all Indians with an open, safe, trusted, and accountable internet.

“It is the Prime Minister’s vision through Digital India to empower all citizens with the power of the Internet and to simultaneously expand the Digital economy and jobs,” the Minister said while addressing the workshop.

While stressing the urgent need for all rural areas with broadband, the Minister said it was the Prime Minister’s vision to make the world’s largest fiber-based rural broadband connectivity project through BharatNet Project.

Once the BharatNet Project is completed, India would have the largest connected countries in the world. In the workshop ‘Connecting all Indians’, the Ministry of Information Technology had invited all private and public stakeholders including the largest internet service providers, Jio, and Airtel to discuss strategy to accelerate internet access in currently underserved and uncovered villages and towns of the country, said a senior officer of the Department of Telecommunication.

The workshop, chaired by Rajeev Chandrasekhar offered an open platform for both the public and private stakeholders to share their views on achieving universal internet coverage, the officer said.