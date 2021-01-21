The Centre on Wednesday has proposed to suspend the implementation of the three contentious farm laws for up to one-and-a-half years and set up a committee to discuss the laws. The proposal was made at the tenth round of talks between the government and the 40farmer unions’ representatives.

The farm leaders did not accept the offer immediately, saying that they would hold internal discussions first. The next round of meeting between the two sides has been scheduled for January 22.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, after the meeting, said, “During discussions, we said that govt is ready to put on hold the farm laws for one or one-and-a-half years. I’m happy that farmer unions have taken this very seriously and said they would consider it tomorrow and convey their decision on January 22.”

All India Kisan Sabha member Balkishan Singh Brar said, “The government placed a new proposal before us in the tenth round meeting – it is ready to set up a special committee which will consider all our demands along with the three new laws.”

He further added, “The government also proposed that until the committee completes the review, all three new laws will be put on hold for one-and-a-half-year.”

The protesting farmers will meet the police tomorrow to discuss the tractor rally parade for January 26 protest in which 1,000 tractors are to take part. The government had opposed the rally, saying that the rally would ‘embarrass the nation.’

The government had appealed to the Supreme Court but the court refused to take any stand on the matter and said the Delhi Police will decide on the matter.

The Supreme Court on January 12 had put a hold on the implementation of the three farm laws ‘until further order.’

Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders on the farm laws as they fear that the new laws leave them vulnerable in the hands of big business houses.