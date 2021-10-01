Centre postpones paddy procurement due to recent heavy rains

Giving relief to farmers, centre postpones paddy procurement till October 11 in Punjab and Haryana, which has been hit hard due to recent heavy rains.

The decision was taken following reports from Punjab and Haryana that recent heavy downpours have delayed the maturity of paddy in the state.

“Keeping in view the interest of farmers and to avoid any inconvenience to them, the Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has decided that the procurement of Paddy under MSP would commence from 11th October in states of Punjab & Haryana,” said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

The procurement and milling period for KMS 2021-22 for Punjab was October 1, 2021, and Haryana was September 25. But in wake of the recent rains, the centre has directed all government agencies to take necessary action to undertake procurement of paddy from October 11 in the states of Punjab and Haryana.