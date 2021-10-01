Centre plans Rs 75,000 crore health grant for local govts

With an aim to boost healthcare delivery, the Centre is planning Rs 75,000 crore health grants for local governments under the 15th Finance Commission and governance reforms for nursing and dental education, and a district residency scheme to augment specialist doctors, sources said.

“The government has launched a centrally sponsored scheme for up-gradation of existing medical colleges. Out of the 157 new colleges that have been earmarked, 39 colleges are in the Aspirational districts to help augment the human resources in underserved areas,” said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan here on Thursday while addressing a “FICCI webinar — India’s Mega Healthcare Reforms- Shifting the Paradigm’.

The grant, to be utilised over next five years, will help in strengthening the primary care infrastructure and services while reducing the burden on secondary and tertiary care.”

He also announced that the government’s new District Residency Scheme, aimed at deploying junior residents at the District Hospitals will help us in training more specialist doctors, given their acute shortages.

He added that Ayushman Bharat, the PM Digital Health Mission, e-Sanjeevani, and CoWIN platforms are some of the recent achievements of the government which are creating the roadmap for the future transformation of healthcare in the country.

‘Overarching reforms in healthcare education, financing of healthcare as well as digital technologies have shifted the paradigm for healthcare in India. National Health Policy 2017 and National Health Mission have transformed Indian healthcare status, said Mr. Bhushan.

FICCI paid a special tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 20 successful years in public life by supporting the ‘Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ through this event on World Heart Day.

Mr. Bhushan stated that in the field of medical education, critical reforms like the passing of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act in August 2019, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professional (NCAHP) Act, 2020 have been undertaken.