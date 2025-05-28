Centre notifies rules under ISOs enabling greater jointness, command efficiency in armed forces

The central government has notified rules under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control & Discipline) Act 2023, enabling greater jointness and Command efficiency in the Armed Forces, an official communique announced on Wednesday.

The Rules formulated under the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Act 2023 have been notified through a Gazette Notification and have come into effect from May 27, 2025, it said.

The bill in this regard was passed by Parliament during the Monsoon Session of 2023, and it received the assent of the President on August 15, 2023. Following this, the Act came into force with effect from May 10, 2024, as per the Gazette Notification dated 8 May 2024, the official statement added.

Subsequently, the ISOs were notified through a Gazette Notification dated 27 December 2024.

The Act empowers the Commanders-in-Chief and Officers-in-Command of the ISOs to exercise command and control over the service personnel serving under them, ensuring effective maintenance of discipline and administration within the organisations. This is achieved without altering the unique service conditions applicable to each branch of the Armed Forces, it further explained.

“The newly notified subordinate Rules, framed under Section 11 of the Act, are intended to facilitate the effective implementation of the provisions laid down in the legislation. These Rules are a critical enabler for the functioning of the ISOs and establish a comprehensive framework for discipline, administrative control, and operational synergy,” it added.

With the notification of these Rules, the Act is now fully operational. This will empower the heads of the ISOs, enable the expeditious disposal of disciplinary cases, and help avoid the duplication of proceedings.