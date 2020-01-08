The Centre today moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different high courts to top court.

The tip court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said it will hear the transfer petition of the Centre on January 10.

Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant too are part of the apex court bench hearing the petition.

The bench said, “We are of the prima facie view that high courts should hear the petitions challenging CAA and in case there is a conflict then we may look into it.”

Solicitor General G Mehta, appearing for the Centre said, there will be a problem as different high courts may take conflicting views and lawyers will be moving to different states to attend the proceedings.

The top court said lawyers moving to different states for attending hearing in CAA matters is not its priority. Mehta informed the top court that a petition will be coming before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday. The top court said it will hear the transfer petition on Friday.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

The CAA has triggered protests across the country after it was passed by Parliament on December 11.