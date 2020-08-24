Amid the daily coronavirus cases setting up new records every day, the Centre is set to allow the operation of Metro services as a part of fourth phase of unlocking, reports said on Monday.

Citing government sources, reports suggested that although the metro services will resume, the school, colleges and other crowded places like cinema halls are likely to remain shut.

However, the final call to operate the metro services has to be taken by the state government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has hinted about the operation of Delhi Metro yesterday itself as he said, “I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently.”

“The coronavirus situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi, Metro train services should be started in a phased manner, on a trial basis,” he had said.

India’s Covid-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Covid-19 cases in the country jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, while it had taken 59 days for the cases to cross the 10 lakh-mark.

It took 110 days for Covid-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh, while just 59 days more to go past the10-lakh post.

Government has started the unlocking process since June after long lockdown due to the coronavirus. As part of phased unlocking, the government has resumed services like operations of trains, flights, commercial shops and other but with strict guidelines.

Mask, social distancing and use of sanitisers are some of the pointers of the government’s guidelines.

The Union government on Saturday has asked the states not to put any restrictions on the inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods and services during the present prevailing Unlock-3 guidelines.