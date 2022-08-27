The Centre has decided to launch a special effort to finish off unfinished matters across all Central ministries and government agencies, according to an official statement.

It will be held from October 2 to October 31, 2021, along the lines of the Swachhata Campaign, and will result in a reduction in pendency and efficient administration of office spaces, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions on Friday. All Secretaries of the Union Government have received a letter from the cabinet secretary requesting their personal support for the campaign’s success.

On October 1, Union Minister Jitendra Singh will launch the campaign and a dedicated platform with the goal of ensuring the prompt and efficient resolution of public complaints from members of parliament, state governments, and parliamentary assurance.

The move comes from the PM Narendra Modi earlier directed to launched such a campaign for disposal of pending matters in each ministry and department.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Cabinet Secretariat will also take part in the special campaign, according to a communication from the Ministry of Personnel.

Additionally, the Cabinet Secretary advised all Secretaries to give the proper directives to the departments and organizations under their Ministry so that the Special Campaign 2.0 could be carried out in a suitable manner.

The Special campaign 2.0, which will focus on outstation offices in addition to

Ministries/Departments and their attached/subordinate offices, will be implemented under the direction of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), which will serve as the Nodal Department. During the campaign’s month-long duration, the Special Campaign 2022 is anticipated to encompass outlying Post Offices, foreign missions and/or posts, Railway Stations, and other public offices.

The Special Campaign’s preparatory phase will start on September 14 and go until September 30, at which point Ministries and Departments will decide on the campaign sites throughout their offices, finalize the campaign’s campaign sites, and finish the campaign’s procedural requirements. On September 10, nodal officers of the Special Campaign will undergo training.

Last year, the Swachhata Campaign was carried out in 6,154 locations, 21.9 lakh files were weeded out, 12.01 lakh square feet of space was cleared, and Rs 62 crore in money was made through scrap disposal.

(With inputs from IANS)