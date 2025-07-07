Centre launches nationwide financial inclusion campaign in villages

A three-month nationwide campaign at the Gram Panchayat level has been launched to achieve financial inclusion and saturation under social security schemes, running from July 1 to September 30.

The Ministry of Finance, in its official release, stated that the objective of the campaign is to ensure access to essential financial services—such as banking, insurance, and pension—up to the Gram Panchayat level and to enroll eligible citizens in the respective schemes.

Key components of the campaign include the re-verification of inactive bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), opening new bank accounts for unbanked individuals, and promoting enrolment in the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The two social security schemes—PMJJBY and PMSBY—aim to provide life and accidental insurance cover to citizens, especially those from marginalized sections of society.

PMJJBY offers life insurance coverage of ₹2 lakh at an annual premium of ₹436 in the event of death due to any cause. PMSBY provides accidental insurance coverage of ₹2 lakh at an annual premium of ₹20 in the case of death or total permanent disability, and ₹1 lakh in case of partial permanent disability.

These schemes offer much-needed financial protection to subscribers and their families in times of adversity.

Bank of Baroda, being the Convenor of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) in Rajasthan, has circulated the directives issued by the Department of Financial Services, Government of Rajasthan, to all banks and Lead District Managers in the state for necessary action and compliance.

Notably, the responsibility for organizing camps at specific Gram Panchayats has been assigned by the District Level Consultative Committee (DLCC) of the respective district to the Lead District Manager, who then delegates it to the bank operating a branch in that Panchayat or its vicinity.