Centre issues advisory to states in view of Zika virus cases

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said it has issued an advisory to the states in view of the Zika virus cases reported in Maharashtra.

Zika is an Aedes mosquito borne viral disease like Dengue and Chikungunya. It is a non-fatal disease. However, Zika is associated with microcephaly (reduced head size) of babies born to aﬀected pregnant women which makes it a major concern.

Maharashtra has reported eight cases of Zika virus till 2nd July. Of these, six are from Pune, one each from Kolhapur and Sangamner.

In a communiqué, the Health Ministry said, “In view of some reported cases of Zika virus from Maharashtra, Dr Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued an advisory to states highlighting the need for maintaining a state of constant vigil over the Zika virus situation in the country.”

As Zika is associated with microcephaly and neurological consequences in the foetus of the aﬀected pregnant lady, states have been advised to alert the clinicians for close monitoring, it said.

“States are urged to instruct the health facilities in the aﬀected areas or those catering cases from aﬀected areas to screen the pregnant women for Zika virus infection, monitor the growth of the fetus of expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika and act as per Central government guidelines.

”States were also instructed to advise health facilities/hospitals to identify a nodal officer to monitor and act to keep the premises Aedes mosquito free,” the Ministry said.

States have been emphasised on the importance of strengthening the entomological surveillance and intensifying the vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities, it said.

The Ministry said it also urged to promote awareness through precautionary information, education, and communication (IEC) messages in social media and other platforms to reduce panic among the community, as Zika is like any other viral infection with most cases being asymptomatic and mild. Though it is reported to be associated with microcephaly, no report of any Zika associated microcephaly has been reported in the country since 2016.

For timely detection and control of any impending upsurge/outbreak, state authorities have been advised to be vigilant, prepared and ensure availability of appropriate logistics at all levels, according to the statement.

States were also urged to immediately report any detected case to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), it said.

The Ministry said Zika testing facility is available at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune; National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi and a few selected virus research and diagnostic laboratories of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Reviews are being held at a higher level.

The Ministry is monitoring the situation closely, it added.