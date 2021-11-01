Centre govt to send experts’ team to states with high active caseload of dengue cases

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, examined the dengue situation in the national capital on Monday and ordered the health secretary to dispatch a team of experts to states with a high active caseload for disease control and management.

Mandaviya emphasised the importance of intervention by pointing out that dengue affects a large number of poor people. “Antipyretic medicines may be prescribed by primary health care centres to suppress symptoms without addressing the underlying cause, which may result in the patient’s death. The most critical step in determining whether or not you have dengue fever is to get tested “he stated.

He also ordered officials to increase testing so that all instances are appropriately recorded and handled. The minister emphasised the importance of efficient coordination between the federal government and the states. He observed that some hospitals are overburdened with dengue cases, while other hospitals’ beds remain vacant. He asked Delhi officials to investigate the potential of repurposing Covid beds for dengue treatment.

At the meeting, it was decided that the Union Health Ministry officials will support their counterparts in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to combat dengue. The state health officials assured the minister that the outbreak will be contained with the help of all stakeholders. New vaccines developed to target dengue were also discussed.

Mandaviya tweeted on the steps taken to reduce dengue fever cases: “Reviewed the dengue situation in Delhi and pledged the full support of the Centre. To combat disease, on-the-ground activities such as hotspot identification, fogging, and timely treatment will be implemented. The Centre is also dispatching a team of experts to states where dengue fever is on the rise. Delhi has registered 1,537 cases and six deaths so far this year, according to data. 1,196 instances were reported in October, and 531 cases were reported last week, for a total of 1,537 cases.”

(With IANS inputs)