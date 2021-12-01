Centre gives Rs 564 crore for the promotion of Electric Vehicles

Centre gave Rs 564 crore to about 1.65 lakh Electric Vehicles till November 25 this year under Phase II of the FAME scheme and sanctioned funds to various state transport undertakings under the scheme for 6,315 electric Buses.

The sanction was made by the Ministry of Heavy Industries under FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) scheme phase II. In addition to this, the Ministry has also sanctioned Rs 500 crore for about 2,877 Electric Vehicles (EVs) Charging Stations amounting to 68 cities across 25 States/UTs.

The Ministry further sanctioned Rs 108 crore for 1576 charging stations amounting across 9 Expressways and 16 Highways under the FAME scheme, said Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjarin in Lok Sabha here on Tuesday.

Based on the outcome and experience gained during Phase-I of the FAME India Scheme and after having consultations with all stakeholders, including Industry and industry Associations, the Government had notified Phase-II of the FAME India Scheme for a period of 5 years with effect from April 2019 with total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores.

The second phase focuses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation with an aim to support, through subsidies, he said. The Ministry has so far given subsidies to over 7000 e-Buses, 5 lakh E-3 Wheelers, 55000 E-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh E-2Wheelers.

In the First Phase of the Scheme, about 2.8 lakh hybrid and electric vehicles were supported by way of demand incentive, amounting to about Rs 359 crore. The Ministry had also sanctioned 425 electric and hybrid buses to various cities in the country with a total cost of about 280 Crores in the first phase. Besides it had sanctioned about 520 Charging Stations for Rs. 43 Crore under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme, the Minister said.