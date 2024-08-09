Centre forms panel to monitor situation on Indo-Bangladesh Border

The Centre on Friday constituted a Committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in the wake of the ongoing situation in the neighbouring country.

“The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

The Committee will be headed by ADG, Border Security Force (BSF), Eastern Command and will have IG, BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, IG, BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, Member (Planning & Development), Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and, Secretary, LPAI, as its members.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also made the announcement about the formation of the committee

through a post on X.

“In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there,” Shah said.

“The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command,” he said further in the post.