“Centre failed to cordon off terrorists”: Congress’ Pramod Tiwari on terror attacks in J-K

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari came upon heavily on the central government on Sunday, saying that they have failed to cordon off terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir as he referred to the recurring terror attacks in the valley.

“Central government has completely failed in cordoning off terrorists. Intentionally the outsiders in J&K are being targeted and security forces are also being attacked,” he told ANI.

On the recent Budgam terror attack, he said that all the promises of the BJP-led central government have not stopped terrorism in the region.

Advertisement

“It is a matter of serious concern, BJP govt had told that after demonetisation, terrorism will be wiped out, then they said that after the abrogation of Article 370, terrorism will be wiped out, But, the ground reality is in Jammu and Kashmir, terror activities are increasing” he added.

Referring to the Budgam terror attack, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Mazhama, in the Magam area of Budgam district. After the incident security forces cordoned off the whole area to nab the attackers.

There were multiple encounters and search operations to nab the terrorists. Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Another, encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar’s Khanyar area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah demanded an investigation in Budgam terror attack, saying that he has a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilise the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It should be investigated. How is it that the government has come and this is happening? I have a doubt that is it done by the people who were trying to destabilise the government…If they (terrorists) are caught then we will get to know who is doing this. They should not be killed, they should be caught and asked who is behind them…We should check if there is an agency who is trying to destabilise Omar Abdullah,” Farooq Abdullah told ANI.