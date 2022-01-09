Centre exempts pregnant and Divyang employees from attending office

In the wake of the third wave of Covid-19, the Centre on Sunday exempted pregnant women and Divyang employees from attending office and told them to work from home till January 31.

Briefing about the guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in the wake of the third wave of the pandemic, Union Minister of State Personnel, Public Grievances Jitendra Singh said all officials and staff living in the Containment Zone would also be exempted from coming to office till the time Containment Zone is denotified.

He further informed that the physical attendance of government servants below the level of Under Secretary has been restricted to 50% of the actual strength and the remaining 50% shall work from home. The roster should be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned, he added.

All the officials who are not attending the office and working from home should remain available on the telephone and other electronic means of communications at all times, the Minister said.

In view of the rapid spread of the Virus infection, the Ministry has also issued another advisory that the official meetings should be conducted as far as possible through video conferencing, the Minister said. The Minister said the guidelines issued as per the DoPT O.M. would remain in force till January 31.