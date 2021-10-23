Centre to discuss Steel PLI Scheme with industry leaders

The Ministry of Steel has invited steel leaders to discuss various aspects of the newly announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel with the industry leaders on October 25.

Centre had announced the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel with a budgetary outlay of Rs 6,322 crore to boost domestic production of ‘Specialty Steel’ by attracting significant investment. The Scheme would be applicable for five indicative product categories including Coated/Plated Steel Products, High Strength/Wear Resistant Steel, Specialty Rails, Alloy Steel Products and Steel Wires and Electrical Steel.

In the Seminar organized by the Steel Ministry, special Technical sessions have also been planned to have detailed discussions on the scheme with the industry stakeholders.

The seminar will also witness participation from policymakers, bureaucrats, steel PSUs, integrated and secondary steel producers, potential investors, steel associations, among others, said a senior officer of the Steel Ministry.