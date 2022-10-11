NMDC and RailTel join hands for ICT and digital solutions

Mining major National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and RailTel Corporation of India signed an agreement covering ICT and Digital Transformation Services of NMDC, both at its Corporate Offices and Mining Complexes, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

On Monday, Sundaram Prabhu, GM (C&IT), NMDC, and Manohar Raja, Executive Director, RailTel signed a (Memorandum of Understanding) MoU in the presence of Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC at NMDC’s headquarters in Hyderabad.

Sumit Deb said, “This partnership will focus on optimal utilization of resources and build mineral accountability, paving the way for a robust digital transformation in the mining sector.”

“As India’s leading miner, NMDC has been an early adopter of automation and digitalization. Our collaboration with RailTel will accelerate this journey that we are already on,” he added.

On this occasion, Director (Finance), NMDC, Amitava Mukherjee said, “RailTel will provide Consultancy, Project Management, and Execution services that will enhance efficiency and transparency. It is a huge step forward to keep NMDC in the top league.”

This MoU builds on the partnership that NMDC already has with the National Railway Telecom which has been providing MPLS VPN at 11 of NMDC’s locations, Internet Leased Lines (ILL) at 7 locations, and High-Definition Video Conferencing solutions for 7 years.