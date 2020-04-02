The Central government on Thursday has directed all the states and Union Territories to take appropriate action to address the grievances of migrant labourers.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the directions of the Supreme Court has directed all the states and the UTs to address take appropriate action on migrant labourers grievances. The apex court had asked the Centre to submit a compliance report on the same.

“All states are accordingly requested to take necessary action and submit a compliance report to the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme court,” Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said.

Sudan in a letter dated April 1 has directed all the chief secretaries of all the states and union territories to ensure that the issue of migrant labourers should be worked out as per the directions given by the apex court.

“A detailed guidelines to deal with psychosocial issues among migrants have been placed on the website of the Ministry,” she said.

The Supreme Court of India has given directions to set up relief camps and shelter homes with adequate medical facilities besides proper arrangements for food, clean drinking water and sanitation. Court’s directions came after hearing two separate petitions on the migrant labourers crisis emerged due to the lockdown.

The Court has also directed that trained counselor and community leaders belonging to all faiths will visit all the relief camps and shelter homes wherever the migrants are located.

After the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the deadly coronavirus, thousands of migrant workers were stranded in different parts of the country.

They grab the eyes when thousands of them came to Delhi’s Anand Vihar on March 29 to board buses to their respective home towns.