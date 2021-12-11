Centre creats a dedicated Rs 7522 crore Fisheries and Aquaculture development Fund

The Centre has created a dedicated ‘Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund’ (FIDF) to the tune of Rs.7,522.48 crore for providing concessional finance for the creation and strengthening of fisheries infrastructure facilities including in the field of inland fisheries and aquaculture.

Besides, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying are also implementing a flagship scheme “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY)” with the highest ever estimated investment of ₹ 20050 crores in the fisheries sector for a period of 5 years, said Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Parshottam Rupala while replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha here on Friday.

The scheme would come into effect from the financial year 2020-21 and is targeted to address critical gaps in fish production and productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, modernization and strengthening of the value chain and traceability in inland fisheries and aquaculture sector, the Minister said.

In addition to this, the centre has also extended financial assistance under its various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) on Blue Revolution to distressed farmers for creation of fisheries infrastructure including inland fisheries and aquaculture.

The farmers can also use the CCS funds for the installation of cages in reservoirs, the construction of ponds for brackish water and freshwater aquaculture. The Minister informed the house that CCS funds on Blue Revolution can also be used for the establishment of fish brood banks, hatcheries, fish feed mills, development of post-harvest infrastructure including Ice plants, Cold Storages, Ice plants- cum-cold storages and development of fish landing center in Reservoirs.