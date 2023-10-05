Centre bans JKDFP under UAPA

The Centre, on Thursday, banned the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), declaring it as an ‘unlawful association’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The jailed separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah’s party has been banned for five years for its “anti-India” activities.

The government cited the organisation’s involvement in anti-national activities since year 1998 with its members always promoting terrorist acts in the country in the name of separatism as a reason for the action.

Elaborating on the government’s contention, an official release said JKDFP members want to transform Kashmir into a separate Islamic state and in order to achieve their goal they indulge in inciting the people of Kashmir for violence, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.

Many criminal cases have been registered against this organisation under various sections, namely the UAPA 1967, the IPC 1860, the Arms Act 1959 and the Ranbir Penal Code 1932, the release added.

Meanwhile, the Centre clamped a ban on the National Liberation Front of Tripura and the All Tripura Tiger Force, including all their factions and fronts, for a period of five years under the UAPA.