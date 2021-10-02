Centre asks two power sector CPSUs to increase its footprints in solar and wind energy sector

Centre on Saturday asked two major power sector CPSUs—THDCIL and NEEPCO to bid for solar and wind projects and increase its capital expenditure by spending 90 % of its capex by the end of the third quarter (Q-3) of this financial year.

While reviewing the progress of THDCIL (Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited and NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited), Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh directed the companies to increase their footprints in the solar and wind power sector.

Appreciating the progress made by THDCIL for the initiatives taken by them in the installation of Carbon Capture Technology for the Khurja Super Thermal Power Project (2 X 660 MW), the Minister also asked the company to create two new divisions–one each for the construction of Thermal Power Plants and second for the development of Mines.

He also appreciated the initiative of THDCIL for diversification in the field of ‘Green Hydrogen’ under the ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’ and to develop an 800 MW capacity Green Hydrogen production and storage project on a commercial scale in Chitrakoot District of Uttar Pradesh.

The Minister pulled up NEEPCO for its high manpower per Megawatt strength and advised to bring it within the norms fixed by the CEA (Central Electricity Authority). The Minister said it was high time that NEEPCO should diversify its operations in Renewable Energy and expand its area of operations to PAN India.