Centre asks to supply free un-utilized fly ash to end user in case there is no bidder

Centre asked all Thermal Power Plants to give un-utilized fly ash free of cost to the end-users and even bear the cost of transportation if there is no taker of fly ash from the power plant.

In a meeting to review the status of fly ash transportation to the end-users, the Union Power Minister asked all Thermal Power Plants companies to make sure that all un-utilized fly ash reaches its end consumers.

Union Power Minister R K Singh also assured the Power Companies that the Power Ministry would make arrangements of the supply of fly ask if Power plants or the end-users failed to do so. He directed all power plants to auction the fly ash through transparent bidding to reduce the tariff of electricity and burden on the consumers.

“And if after auction some quantity of Fly Ash still remains un-utilized, then, as one of the options, it could be considered to be given free of cost on a first come first served basis provided the user agency is willing to bear transportation cost,” the Minister said.

“In case ash remains unutilised even after that, thermal power plant (TPP) should bear the cost of transportation of Fly Ash to be provided free to eligible projects,” the Minister told the top brass of Thermal Power plants.

“The end-users shall be obligated to source the fly ash from the nearest TPPs to reduce the cost of fly ash transportation. If the nearest TPP refuses to do so, the end-user project shall approach the Ministry of Power for appropriate directions,” the Minister said.

The Power Ministry said TPP would prepare a panel of transportation agencies every year based on competitive bidding for transportation in slabs of 50km which may be used for the period.vThe fly ash would be offered to the end-users on a competing demand basis.