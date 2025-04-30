Centre approves Rs 786 crore for medical college and SNM Hospital in Ladakh

The Centre has approved the establishment of a medical college in the Union Territory of Ladakh, along with the expansion of the Sonam Norboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital. The total cost for both projects is estimated at Rs 786 crore.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Tashi Gyalson, on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Ladakh on receiving in-principle approval for the establishment of a new medical college at Spituk Pharka in Leh and the expansion of the Sonam Norboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital, with an estimated project cost of Rs 785.61 crore.

Gyalson expressed profound gratitude to the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, for this landmark approval and conveyed special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Health Minister JP Nadda for their visionary leadership and unwavering support towards fulfilling the long-standing aspiration of the people of Ladakh.

He stated that the establishment of the medical college and the expansion of the SNM Hospital will not only enhance healthcare infrastructure in the region but also build local capacity, improve access to quality medical services, and create new avenues for medical education for aspiring students from Ladakh. This milestone marks a transformative step in the development of Ladakh’s healthcare and education sectors, he added.

Meanwhile, former Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, in a post on X, congratulated the SNM Hospital, Leh, and Dr Lotus Gyalson for successfully conducting Ladakh’s first permanent pacemaker implant.

He wrote, “Grateful to the entire team & Ayushman Bharat PMJAY for making quality cardiac care accessible in the region.