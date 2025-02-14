Centre approves Rs 6,797 crore for power projects in Haryana: Energy Minister

Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij said on Friday that the Union government has sanctioned Rs 6,797 crore for various power projects in the state under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), including works worth Rs 3,638.21 crore for system modernisation and smart distribution in the Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

Notably, the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is an initiative by the government of India aimed at enhancing the financial viability and operational efficiency of the power distribution sector.

In a statement, Vij shared that the scheme includes works such as inviting tenders for smart metering, starting the installation of prepaid smart meters, and other related tasks.

The financial viability of distribution utilities is crucial for the entire power sector value chain, added the minister.