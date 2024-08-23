Centre approves release of Rs 40 crore in advance for flood-affected Tripura

The BJP-led government at the Centre approved the release of Rs 40 crore in advance on Friday, as its share from SDRF, to provide immediate relief to the flood-affected Tripura.

In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Given the flood situation in Tripura, the Central government, under the leadership of (Narendra) Modi Ji, has approved the release of Rs 40 crore in advance, as the Central share from SDRF, to provide relief to the affected people.”

“The 11 NDRF teams, 3 columns of the Army, and 4 helicopters of the Air Force deployed by the Centre are already assisting the state government in relief and rescue operations. No matter what, our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi government standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times,” he said.

Advertisement

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed gratitude to the Centre for the support.

Taking to social media platform X, the chief minister said, “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for this much-needed support in the hour of grief in Tripura due to floods. The constant support from your side is helping and motivating us to firmly fight this tough situation. I on behalf of Tripura convey my regards to the caring govt. in the central.”

“Due to the current flood situation, it has been decided that all educational institutions, including government, government-aided, and private (schools, colleges and state-run universities) will remain closed until further notice,” he had said earlier.

The home minister on Thursday spoke to the chief minister and inquired about the flood situation in the northeastern state. He assured him of all possible assistance from the Centre to the state.

On Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in a post on X, “Deeply concerned about the flood situation caused by heavy rainfall in Tripura where many people have lost their lives, and about 5,600 families have sought refuge in relief camps. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. They must be provided compensation at the earliest.”