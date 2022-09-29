Centre appoints R Venkataramani as a new Attorney General for India

The Union Government on Wednesday appointed Senior Advocate R Venkataramani as the new Attorney General for India. The Senior Advocate has been appointed for a period of three years and will succeed K K Venugopal whose term is set to come to an end on 30th September.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice’s Department of Legal Affairs, on 28th September, announced Mr Venkataramani’s nomination as Attorney General.

The official Twitter handle of the office of Kiren Rijiju also tweeted a video of the newly appointed Attorney General Senior Advocate R Venkataramani in which he expressed his pleasure to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Law Minister for placing confidence in him.

R Venkataramani said, “I thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Law Minister for placing confidence in me to take up this sensitive assignment.”

In the past, senior attorney Mukul Rohatgi turned down the opportunity from the Centre to take the position of Attorney General of India—the head attorney of the government. When Mr Venugopal took over as Attorney General in June 2017, Mr Rohatgi, 67, had resigned from the position.