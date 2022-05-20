Centre appoints Gyanesh Bharti Commissioner of MCD

The Central Government, on Friday, appointed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Gyanesh Bharti Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a notification, mentioned that Bharti, a 1998-batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer, will be the Commissioner of MCD with effect from May 22. “…It is decided to appoint Gyanesh Bharti, IAS (AGMUT:1998), as the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi w.e.f.22.05.2022,” read the order.

The order came two days after an MHA notification announcing that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 to unify all the three municipal corporations of Delhi — North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation — into one entity will come into force on May 22.

Bharti, who is currently heading the South MCD as Commissioner, has a sterling track record as a bureaucrat.

The Centre also appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar the Special Officer of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

As per an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ashwani Kumar will work as Special Officer with effect from May 22, till further orders, to supervise the working of the MCD.

“In pursuance of Section 514A of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, as amended by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, the Central Government hereby appoints Ashwani Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:1992) as the Special Officer w.e.f. 22.05.2022 and till further orders to exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” the order said.