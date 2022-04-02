Centre announces task force for ‘synergies’ between forest policy, forest act, agro-forestry

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has announced the constitution of a task force to develop what it called “synergies” between the National Forest Policy, Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and National Agro-Forestry Policy.

“It has been decided to constitute a Task Force under the chairmanship of Director General Forests and Special Secretary to study and analyse the National Forest Policy, 1988, the proposed National Forest Policy, proposed amendments in the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and the current regulatory regimes on agro-forestry/tree outside forests across the country, in order to make recommendations to develop synergies for promotion of sustainable development and management of forests and trees outside forests in the country,” the Ministry said in an Office Memorandum issued on Thursday night.

The task force, with a tenure of two months, will submit its report in 60 days.

If needed, it can co-opt any member, the memorandum noted.

Most of the proposed members of the 19-member task force are either directly or indirectly part of the Ministry with only three from outside this circle.