Centre announces nationwide rollout of Ayushman fairs on UP model

Following UP’s remarkable progress on the path of health recovery, the concept of public health fairs, as implemented by the Yogi government, will now be extended nationwide.

Taking this successful campaign as a model, the central government plans to organize Ayushman fairs across the country. These fairs will provide prompt medical attention to attendees, with critical patients being referred to larger hospitals for specialized care.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has expressed the intention to adopt UP’s thriving and healthy model for the healthcare sector throughout the entire nation.

In order to provide health facilities and services to the people sitting at the last rung of the society, CM Yogi Adityanath had started Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Mela in February 2020. So far, more than 12 crore patients of the entire state have benefited from this fair held every Sunday.

On July 23, 2023, UP successfully organized its 62nd (total 106th) fair during the fourth phase of the event. The fair offered a wide range of health facilities, including check-ups, distribution of golden cards, and access to various health schemes, making it highly beneficial for the general public. The event received warm appreciation from the attendees, particularly the patients who benefited from the services provided. The resounding success of this fair has motivated the central government to make preparations for organizing Ayushman fairs nationwide, following the same model and approach that proved effective in UP.

From February 2020 to July 23, a total of 120,173,552 patients benefitted from the Arogya Mela. Among them, 222,051 serious patients were referred to higher centers for specialized care. During this period, 1,328,155 golden cards were issued, providing patients access to various health schemes.

On July 23, at the 106th Chief Minister’s Health Fair held in all 75 districts of the state, 148,152 patients underwent health check-ups. Among them, 60,623 were men, 61,747 were women, and 25,782 were children, all of whom received beneficial services. The fair also saw 1,052 patients with serious diseases being sent to higher hospitals for advanced treatment. Additionally, 5,535 golden cards were distributed during the event.

Among the health-related cases observed, a total of 8,545 individuals presented with fever symptoms. Out of these, 3,403 rapid diagnostic tests were conducted. Furthermore, 17 patients exhibited symptoms of malaria, while none of the 982 dengue tests conducted showed any signs of the disease.