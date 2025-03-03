Centre allocates Rs 150 crore for Tripura’s tourism growth

In a major push to boost tourism in Tripura, the central government has allocated an additional Rs 150 crore for the development of tourism infrastructure in the state, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Monday.

Chowdhury, accompanied by senior officials from the state’s Tourism Department, submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Shekhawat outlining the ongoing initiatives and future plans for enhancing Tripura’s tourism potential.

“Tripura Tourism is getting another Rs 150 crore from the Central government for the development of tourism in the state. Today, in New Delhi, I met the Union Cabinet Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and briefed him on the progress of our tourism initiatives,” he stated.

The Union Minister assured full cooperation and support to the state in implementing its tourism development plans.

“The Secretary and Director of the Tourism Department were also present during the meeting. The central government’s commitment to boosting tourism in Tripura will significantly help in upgrading infrastructure, improving connectivity, and enhancing the overall tourist experience,” Chowdhury added.

Tripura, a state rich in cultural heritage, ancient temples, and natural beauty, has been focusing on promoting eco-tourism, heritage tourism, and adventure tourism to attract domestic and international visitors.

Key tourism sites include the UNESCO-recognized Neermahal, the historical Ujjayanta Palace, Unakoti’s rock-cut sculptures, and the scenic Jampui Hills. The state’s tourism department has been working on improving road connectivity, setting up eco-tourism hubs, and developing adventure tourism activities.

The state government has been actively seeking investments to promote tourism, and the additional funding from the Centre is expected to accelerate various projects, including the beautification of key tourist spots, the establishment of homestays in rural areas, and the development of modern amenities at heritage sites.