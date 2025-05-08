Central University of Jharkhand VC heads to South Korea, Japan to strengthen ties

The Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) is making big moves on the global academic map. Its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kshiti Bhusan Das, is all set to visit South Korea and Japan from May 9 to May 20, in a 12-day tour aimed at strengthening international partnerships and opening new doors for students and faculty.

During this trip, CUJ will renew existing MoUs with two well-known Korean universities—Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and Busan University of Foreign Studies. But that’s not all. Prof. Das is also expected to meet officials from three more South Korean institutions—Kwangwoon University, Konkuk University, and Donguk University—to sign new academic collaboration agreements.

“This visit is about more than just paperwork. It’s about building real bridges between CUJ and the world,” Prof. Das shared before his departure.

“We’re creating opportunities for our students and teachers to gain global exposure, and for international scholars to experience India through Jharkhand.”

One of the most exciting developments is the extension of CUJ’s collaboration with Hankuk University for another five years. As part of this partnership, the Samsung Global Experts Hindi Language and Indian Culture Training Programme will be expanded. This means that Korean students—and even Samsung employees—will be coming to CUJ to learn Hindi and explore Indian culture firsthand.

On May 13, Prof. Das will deliver a special lecture at Hankuk University titled “Need of Fostering Indian Experts in Korea.” He’ll also be giving away certificates and prizes to students who recently participated in a Hindi speech contest—an encouraging nod to India’s growing cultural presence abroad.

The journey doesn’t end in Korea. In Japan, Prof. Das has been invited to speak at Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University on May 19. His lecture, part of the university’s prestigious RCAPS Seminar Series, will explore “Articulation of Resurgent India and Emergence as a Global Influencer: Contribution of Japan.”

He’ll also be giving another lecture at Busan University of Foreign Studies during the trip, further solidifying CUJ’s academic footprint in the region.

This visit reflects CUJ’s larger vision: to connect Jharkhand’s academic community with the world. It’s also in line with India’s National Education Policy 2020, which encourages international collaboration and the globalisation of Indian education.

At a time when higher education is rapidly evolving, this tour marks an important milestone—not just for CUJ, but for Jharkhand’s place in the global knowledge landscape.