Central, state govt working on development in tandem: Union Minister Gurjar

Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar has said that all-round development works are being carried out in the country by the Central and state governments.

Addressing a public meeting on Sunday after inaugurating various development projects related to the beautification of Palwal city, he said a blueprint of the development will be prepared soon so that the district could developed at a faster pace.

He said for the beautification of the Palwal district, many development works have been undertaken by the government in the last 10 years. He cited an elevated bridge built to provide relief to people from traffic jams and construction of KMP and KGP Expressway in this context.

Along with this, ROB has been constructed in Rasulpur Road and Bamnikhera in Palwal. Shri Vishwakarma Skill Development University in Dudhola village of Palwal district, bringing medical college in Palwal, building a bridge on the Yamuna river, women’s college at various places in Palwal and other development works have been done by the present government. He said this process of development would continue in future as well.

Haryana Minister of State for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, Sports and Law Gaurav Gautam acknowledged on the occasion that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, non-stop development is taking place in the state, including Palwal.